Helen E. (Eberly) Keller, 90, formerly of Mount Joy, died on 25 July 2023 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. She was the beloved wife to the late Harold, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Helen is survived by eight children and their spouses: Peggy Crowl (Sam), Patsy Hoffer (Bob), Judy Beiler (Glen), Benjamin Keller, Tim Keller (Brenda), Joette Peters (Dale), Amy Wells (Dave) and Matthew Keller (Kristina). She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and their twelve spouses, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and sisters Peggy Eberly Belser and Mary Short. Helen was preceded in death by a son Harold Keith Keller, birth parents James & Isabel Hartman, her adopted parents Milton F. and Barbara (Hollinger) Eberly, and siblings Harold Eberly, Charles Hartman, and Russel Hartman.
Our Mother was the heart of our home. Seeing her family together was her primary delight, and the larger the gathering, the better. Though she joked about the family running out of food at the gatherings, they never saw an end to the food or her love for each of them. Helen enjoyed entertaining and was a fabulous hostess who opened her home to many. Her legacy of hospitality was passed on to many of her children, Helen's heart for hospitality was a gift shared with many friends.
Another legacy left by Helen was one of unity; Helen and Harold modeled a marriage where agreement with one's spouse was as important as the decision they were making. This legacy is cherished by their children.
Helen was Harold's biggest supporter, and many of the efforts that they began together continue to this day. In 1960, they started Keller Auctions in Mount Joy, which continues to be a growing family business operating under the name HK Keller. Helen and Harold opened Keller's Cellar (a place for local teens to get together on weekend nights) in the mid 1960's.
Mom and Dad's faith was vital to their lives and impacted their daily walk. They became members of The Worship Center in 1977 and were very involved in the beginning years of the church.
Helen loved Christmas. For over thirty-five years, Helen and Harold were Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at various events in the local community, always in costumes that Helen handmade.
Helen was a gifted seamstress and used her skills to create her daughter's wedding gowns and bridesmaids' gowns. She enjoyed making and teaching skills and crafts to others, and especially enjoyed scherenschnitte (paper cutting). Helen also loved planting flowers and trips to the Philadelphia Flower Show.
Helen served with Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS) with her dogs Jonah and Micah, she was a Girl & Boy Scout leader, also a member of Mount Joy BPW, Rotary Ann Club and Donegal Band Parents, and was previously employed by Donegal School District.
We invite you to celebrate our mother's life with us at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 3:00 PM until the time of service. The service will be streamed live at worshipcenter.org/funeral
Memorial contributions may be made to K-PETS, www.kpets.org.
