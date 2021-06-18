Helen E. Armer, age 89, of Christiana, PA, passed away at Newport Meadows of Christiana on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was the wife of the late William F. Armer, Sr., who passed away on July 11, 1992. She was born in Georgetown, PA, daughter of the late Graydon & Thelma Reese Murr.
In the past she had worked at several local sewing factories. She enjoyed traveling and watching game shows especially Wheel of Fortune.
Surviving is a son, William F. Armer, Jr. of Christiana, two siblings: Dale "Jake" Murr of Georgetown, PA, Shirley "Tiny" wife of Jere Fenninger of Ronks. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Bill and Glenn Murr and Dorothy Howe.
Private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
