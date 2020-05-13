Helen "Dixie" Hess, of Lititz and formerly Akron, died on May 11, 2020 at Moravian Manor. She was the widow of E. Austin Hess who died in 2010. Born in Little Silver, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John B. Dixon and Helen (McKay) Dixon. Due to the early death of her mother, she was raised by her father and grandmother, Mary B. Dixon.
Dixie graduated from Westfield High School in New Jersey and graduated from Gettysburg College with a B.A. in History and Education. She taught school in Scotch Plains, NJ before her marriage. In 1949, she married E. Austin Hess and moved to Akron. Dixie was a homemaker and later a Welcome Wagon representative for twenty-five years. She was a Girl Scout leader, taught Sunday school and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and was a member of several card clubs. Her memberships included the Akron Women's Civic Club, Ephrata Cloister Associates and Chi Omega sorority.
She traveled frequently with her husband and visited countries in Europe, Africa and the Far East. In 1980, she accompanied Austin on an International Executive Service Corps assignment in Indonesia. They lived there for three months. Dixie taught conversational English while Austin worked with water purification. She was a member of the International Bottled Water Association and president of IBWAX, the association's women's auxiliary.
Survivors of Dixie are her son, Richard A. Hess (husband of Jill Brown) of Scottsdale, AZ, daughters Kathryn J. Hess, Pt. Pleasant, NJ, Barbara H. Brubaker (wife of Terry), Lititz and Susan L. Keith (wife of Jeffrey), Akron. Grandchildren are, Bradley A. Keith, Jennifer L. Keith and Allyson L. Brubaker Okonski. Also surviving are a sister, Barbara M. Michelsen of Blacksburg, VA, three great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Moravian Manor for their care over the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Caring Fund, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »