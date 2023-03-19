Helen D. Friant, age 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2023. Born September 14th, 1930 in Martic Township, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Ada Erb Douts. She was the loving wife to John L. "Jack" Friant, to whom she was married for 64 years before his death in April 2016.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Carol L. Harkins and a son Kenneth C. Friant.
She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her large family.
She is survived by daughters Mary Blackburn of Mount Gretna, Elizabeth Martzall of Lancaster, and Margaret Cramer of Manheim; a son Douglas Friant of Lancaster; their spouses; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church most of her life and served as a deacon and an elder. She was a published writer with articles often published in the Baltimore Sun.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Rev. James Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of service.
A private traditional interment will be held in Mt. Nebo United Methodist Cemetery. Donations may be made in Helen's memory to Hospice by Masonic Village, 98 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Masonic villagehospice.org. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
