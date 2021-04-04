Helen Louise Conrad Hoover, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home in Jupiter, Florida. Helen was the daughter of the late Robert E. Conrad and Elsie R. Marshall Conrad. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Conrad Brosey.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Herbert W. "Bill" Hoover, and their 4 children: Gregory W. Hoover, husband of Carol; Michael S. Hoover, husband of Margie; Kathleen L. Marged; and Keith A. Hoover, husband of Heidi. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Gabriel Marged, Tobi Sanders, Ryan Hoover, Carrie Bechtel, Kelly Koester, Cameron Hoover, and Delaney Hoover; as well as six great-grandchild, Bruce, Brandon, Brian, TJ, Drew, & Lilly.
Helen was employed for 10 years for Sears when they opened at the Lancaster Shopping Center. In 1970, she was employed by J.C. Penney as a personnel manager when they opened at Park City. She retired in 1991 after 21 years of service.
She was a long-time member of Grandview United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Jupiter, Florida, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.