Helen Claire Horner, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Parkesburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Arthur Ressel and Lucinda Brown Ressel.
She was a loving mother and wife. Helen enjoyed going to yard sales and shopping. She loved holiday get-togethers and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Horner and her son, Guy D. Horner.
She is survived by her four children: Jack L. Horner, Jay A. Horner (Sherry), Deborah L. Goshert (Randy) and Laurie S. Kelley (Brian); along with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
