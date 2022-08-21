Helen C. Landis, 99, of Gap passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the home of her daughter-in-law, Marie Landis. She is now at peace with her husband, Kenneth G. Landis who passed away on May 28, 2002, her son, Kenneth W. Landis, who passed away on August 31, 2019 and her grandson, Shawn Landis. She was born in Thorndale, daughter of the late Fortunato and Pauline Fratiola Canale. Helen was the owner and operator of Silver Spring Restaurant for 11 years before her retirement.
She is survived by one daughter: Charleen (Michael) Smeltzer, Mount Joy. Daughter-in-law: Marie Landis, Gap, who was more like a daughter to her. One grandson: Steve Smeltzer, Mount Joy. Three great-grandchildren: Alyssa Smeltzer, Mount Joy; Ash Smeltzer, Wrightsville and Renee Schoeler, Lancaster. Two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-granddaughter, all whom she loved very much.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »