Helen C. Fasching, 99, of Mount Joy, PA, formerly of North Catasauqua, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. Born Sunday, April 22, 1923 in Bath, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Zywczak) Dlugos.
Helen was a 1940 graduate of Catasauqua High School. A secretary, she was employed by Martin Marietta for over 20 years. A long-time member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, she continued her membership at St. John Fisher Catholic Church after the merger. She was active with her church and especially enjoyed making pierogis. Helen was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. She also enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles and playing cards, particularly Pinochle at family gatherings. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she most loved spending time with family.
Helen is survived by two sons: Thomas E. Fasching of Bensalem, PA and James F. Fasching and wife Jean of Glen Allen, VA; two granddaughters: Jillian Boxler and husband Brandon of Midlothian, VA and Jennifer Bailey and husband Kevin of Sterling, VA; a great granddaughter Ailah Boxler and a sister Teresa Sinko of Pittsburgh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 1229 3rd Street, North Catasauqua, PA 18032 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.