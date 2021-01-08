Helen Bernhardt, 93, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Manor Care in Lancaster. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Rhodes) Elmer. Her husband, the late Carl F. Bernhardt, passed away in 2011.
Helen was a long time member of Church of the Apostles. During her early years, she swam competitively and was a member of the Aquacades (a synchronized swimming group).
Surviving are her children, Cathleen F. Bernhardt, and Timothy B., married to Ruthanne (Gorlaski) Bernhardt; her grandchildren: Michael (Alison) and Gregory (Kate); her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Mackenzie, Alex, Andrew, Hannah, Lydia, and Josiah.
Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her name can be made to the Assistance Fund or the Food Bank in care of Church of the Apostles.
