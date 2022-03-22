{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Helen Bard Hall-Baker, 66, of Leola, entered into the hands of the Lord with family and friends present on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}The Memorial Service at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022 with greeting time from 10 a.m. {!W2AMP}#8211; 11 a.m. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT} {!W2LT}p style={!W2QUOT}text-align: center;{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}{!W2LT}justify type={!W2QUOT}centre{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}Furman{!W2AMP}#8217;s {!W2AMP}#8211; Leola{!W2LT}/justify{!W2GT}{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
