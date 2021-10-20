Helen B. Retallack, 92, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her Strasburg home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. “Red” Retallack, with whom Helen enjoyed 43 years of marriage before his death in 1998. Born in Eden Township, Helen was the daughter if the late Oscar and Helen B. (Mowery) Boose.
Helen graduated from the former Quarryville High School, and was a dedicated homemaker while her kids were in school. She then worked at Historic Strasburg and retired from Zimmerman’s Hardware, Strasburg.
Helen participated in Strasburg Senior Citizens, and was very active in the Paul R. Strubel V.F.W. Post #8710 Auxiliary, Strasburg, and served as Auxiliary President when Red served as Post President. Helen loved sewing and was willing to help anyone. She loved to cook and feeding her family and friends was her love language.
Surviving Helen are her five children: Larry E. Herr and companion Betty Barefoot of New Providence, Vicki M. Retallack of Lancaster, Beth Ann Retallack of Strasburg, Keith Retallack and wife Carolyn (Shaubach) of New Providence, and Donna J. Retallack of Strasburg; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Martha Boose and Carolyn Boose. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin “Bud’ Boose, Harold “Jim” Boose, and Jacob “Jake” Boose.
Helen’s family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all of the staff of Hospice, especially the Purple Team for their loving care through her final days. She appreciated each of you.
Graveside services will take place 1 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Village Road, Strasburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
