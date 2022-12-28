On Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022 Helen B. Libhart unexpectedly took her final breath on earth and began her life with her Heavenly Father, a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday.
Born in Conoy Twp. on January 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Fannie (Earhart) Burkholder. She grew up on the family farm with her four siblings and attended Bainbridge Elementary School, graduating from East Donegal High School in Maytown in 1946. She also attended Elizabethtown College for two years.
Helen was married to Richard Libhart on September 17, 1949 by Pastor Weaver at the Bainbridge Church of God. They lived outside of Bainbridge from 1955 until moving to Rheems in 2001. She had several occupations through the years as well as being a homemaker, including some time at the State Capitol, substitute teacher and later secretary at Bainbridge Elementary school, and retiring from the Elizabethtown Masonic Village Finance Department. After retirement she volunteered at Mount Joy Gift and Thrift as well as at her church, Community Bible Church in Marietta. Helen and Richard were faithful in attending CBC together until his passing in 2007. A devout Christian, she was active in her Sunday School group and drove herself from home to church each Sunday, even at the age of 94.
Helen spent the last 5 months of her life in a beautiful apartment at the Masonic Village where she quickly made friends and was an encouragement to many of the residents. She was a gentle soul and was never too busy to help others. She was an avid reader but also thoroughly enjoyed the activities offered by Masonic Village and remained healthy and mentally sharp until her passing.
Helen will be missed by her two sons, Craig B. Libhart (Joanne) of Bainbridge and Mark R. Libhart of Marietta, grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew (Trilby), Elyssabeth and her fianc Pat, and Griffin, and great-grandchildren Andrea, Nicoll, Boston, Nadia, Zurri, and sisters Lois Fink and Arlene Walter. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, older sister Betty Shreffler and younger brother Benjamin Burkholder III.
A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause that was dear to Helen's heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-367-1543