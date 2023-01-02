Helen B. Kupp, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born in Schaefferstown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Poorman Williams. Helen was the loving wife of the late Paul R. Kupp, Jr. who died in February of 1974.
For many years Helen worked as an advanced technician for Hamilton Watch Company, Lancaster. Helen was also the owner and operator of Tall Oaks Campground, Manheim. She was a 1948 graduate of the former Cornwall High School. Helen was an active and faithful member of Mount Hope United Christian Church, Manheim, where she was part of the "Mothers and Others Group. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Dutchland Polkateers; and volunteered at the Lebanon Veterans Administration Medical Center. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed finding "treasures" in all kinds of places and sharing with those in need. Helen loved Bingo night with friends, bowling, quilting, working outdoors, fishing, participating in shooting matches, hunting and spending time at the Lazy K Camp in Clearfield County.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara A. wife of Jules Kerdeman of Manheim, Teresa M. wife of Eldon Selzer of Landisville, Cherry Lynn wife of Rick Hess of Dornsife, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, a stepbrother, Edward Williams of Manheim and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are two grandsons, two brothers: John and Harry Williams, two sisters: Hilda Frederick, Jennie Heckert, a stepsister Sandy, and longtime friend, Leroy Nauman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service from Mount Hope United Christian Church, 206 Cider Press Road, Manheim, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
