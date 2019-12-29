Helen B. (Hughes) Johnston, born August 1, 1920, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at age 99 on December 24, 2019 at her home in Collingswood, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Helen grew up in Gloucester City, NJ and was the class Salutatorian as she graduated from Gloucester City High School in 1938.
Following graduation, Helen was a bookkeeper for several companies including Photo Developing Co. in Camden, NJ and Amburgo Co. and Ridgewood Paper Co., both of Philadelphia. During World War II, she volunteered as a Nurse's Aide at Cooper Hospital, Camden and Fort Dix Army Hospital. After graduation from Glassboro State College in 1958, Helen taught 2nd grade in Collingswood for 10 years and in Cherry Hill for 15 years. During this time she taught every student in her class with love and dedication and was the recipient of the "Miss Peach" award presented by the Courier Post newspaper in 1958. To further her professional skills during this time, she continued her education with courses at the University of Pennsylvania.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where she was active with the Altar Guild and several other church ministries. She was a life member of the NJEA and NEA teacher organizations. She enjoyed traveling in this country and overseas, reading, doing arts and crafts, bird watching, and classical music.
Helen was predeceased by her parents Charles C. and Helen M. (Turnier) Hughes, her brothers Charles, Robert and Wesley Hughes, and her husband William J. Johnston, Jr. She is survived by their daughters Barbara L. Nichols of Hamilton and East Windsor, NJ, Donna L. Johnston, Esq. of Seattle, WA, and Wendy Lu Brown of Lancaster, PA, her beloved grandchildren Jamie Leigh and Scott Jay Nichols, as well as sisters-in-law Agnes Lake and Dot Johnston. In addition, many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews will miss her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Foster-Warne Funeral Home, 820 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Fern Avenue, Collingswood.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate your sending a memorial donation in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd. #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (www.diabetes.org) or Grace-St. Paul Episcopal Church, 3715 East State Street Extension, Mercerville, NJ 08619.
