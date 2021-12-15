Helen B. "Dolly" Hirst, 99, of New Holland, PA, passed away peacefully at her residence at Garden Spot Village on Sunday, December, 12, 2021. She was the widow of the late Lester D. Hirst, Jr., who passed away in 1991. Born in the village of Smyrna, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Abner Rutter Boose and C. Ella Aument Boose.
Helen was an area resident of Christiana, PA for 80 years, prior to moving to New Holland. She attended the former Christiana School and graduated in 1941 at the former H. Scott High School in Coatesville. She was employed, during World War II by the former Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster and later transported local Amish school children, retiring in 1991.
She is survived by two children; Cynthia Welsch and husband Larry of New Holland and Randolph Hirst and wife Corinne of Parkesburg, five grandchildren; Kati Hirst, James Hirst (Suzanne), Joshua Hirst (Sydney), Jeremy Welsch and Abby Welsch and two great-granddaughters; Margaret Rose Hirst and Hensley Grace Hirst. She was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »