Helen A. Usner, 95, of East Earl, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Fairmount Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Usner in 2005. Born in Greenbank, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Bessie (Lowery) Sandoe.
Helen worked for a number of years in the cafeteria at Garden Spot High School.
She was one of two of the oldest members of Ranck's United Methodist Church where she formerly taught Sunday school and helped in the kitchen. She also enjoyed outdoor gardening activities and taking trips with her husband, especially to New England.
Surviving are three children: Dennis married to Bonnie (Wingenroth) Usner, New Holland, Randall married to Clara (Lowe) Usner, Ephrata, Debra married to Zane Shaffer, New Holland, five grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Howard, Jr., Edgar, Paul, and Harold, also sisters, Marion Skiles, Irma Snader, Luella Rudy, Grace Brubaker.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lancaster General Hospital, Fairmount Home, and her great-granddaughter Haley, for their kindness and care for Helen as her health declined.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private with burial in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ranck's United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.