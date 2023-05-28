Helen A. Misshula, 92, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Robert Misshula, who passed away in 1995. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Papin Sturrock.
Helen and her husband raised their family in Montville, NJ. She moved to Lancaster in 1999.
Helen was a homemaker and had previously worked as a sales representative for the Haines Corporation in Newark, NJ, and as a blouse buyer for the Kirby Block Marketing Company in New York City.
After her children were grown, she worked at the Montville Township Public Library. When she moved to Lancaster, she volunteered at the Manheim Township Public Library for many years.
Helen was an avid bridge player who also enjoyed playing Rummikub and Phase 10. She loved books and spent her free time reading and listening to audio books. She traveled extensively throughout her life.
She adored her grandchildren and loved going out to eat with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters: Lisa married to Mark Poliski and Nancy married to Shawn Keebler, both of Lititz, and her grandchildren: Sarah Poliski, Stephen Poliski, Maria Poliski, Robert Keebler, and Matthew Keebler. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Catherine Poliski.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
