Helen A. Martin, 95, of St. Anne's Retirement Community and formerly of High Street, Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was married to the late Richard H. Martin for 43 years before his death in 1995.
She was born in Steelton, PA to the late Ignatius and Mary (Neubauer) Krasovic. Helen graduated from Harrisburg Catholic High School and St. Joseph School of Nursing. She worked as a Geriatric Registered Nurse at Whitehall Nursing Home for 20 years, and then at Conestoga View for 25 years. She was Director of Nursing at both facilities.
Helen was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Surviving Helen are her four children, Joseph R. Martin, husband of Karla of York, Mary E, wife of Robert F. Weaver, Jr. of Lancaster, Carole A, wife of James Good of Lancaster, and John F. Martin of Lititz; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter on the way; and two brothers, Edward Krasovic of Oceanside, CA, and Martin Krasovic of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her three brothers, Francis, William, and Richard Krasovic.
Helen's family will greet friends from 11 AM to 12 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM, with The Rev. Allen F. Wolfe as Celebrant, on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stained Glass Window Fund, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512.
