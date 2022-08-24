Helen A. Hainley, 79, of Lititz, PA and formerly of Reamstown and Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022 at UPMC Lititz Hospital.
Helen was born in Ephrata, PA and was a daughter of the late Frank and Alice Mentzer Weise. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denver, PA and was retired from Bollman Hat Company of Adamstown, PA. She had also worked at the former Miller, Hess & Co. in Akron, PA and most recently at the former Modern Cleaners in Denver, PA.
Helen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert L. Hainley, two sons, Gary (Holly) Greene of Newmanstown, PA and Glen Greene of Ephrata, PA, two stepchildren, Danny Greene, Sr. and Ann (Elmer) Stoltzfus, all of Church Hill, TN, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister, Sharon (Barry) Hinerdeer of Lititz, PA, brother, Clyde Weise of Sinking Spring, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addiotin to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two daughters, Crystale Gockley and Jackie Greene, stepdaughter, Claudine Murphy, and sisters, Erma Gehman and Peggy Surmiack.
Graveside funeral services officiated by Pastor Terry Redcay will be held at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA on Friday, August 26 at 1 p.m.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
