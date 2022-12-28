Helen A. Greener, 84 of Manor Township passed away at home, Friday morning, December 23, 2022. Born on April 27,1938 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Houck Hoffman. She was the wife of Richard K. Greener, Sr. who preceded her in death on June 21, 2014.
Helen worked for Hubley Toys, Watt & Shand, Surburban Coffee and R.R. Donnelly. She enjoyed her last job most, as an aide in the afterschool program, Latch Key at Buchanan Elementary. She and her husband enjoyed taking daily drives throughout the County Park. She loved eating seafood, all Philadelphia Sport teams, seeing the Chincoteague ponies and enjoying her McDonald's coffee.
Helen had a great sense of humor, kindhearted and never had anything bad to say about anyone. She was devoted to and loved her family.
Helen will be missed by her son, Richard K., Jr., husband of Deborah Greener of Red Lion; daughters, Susan L. Greener of Lancaster and Terri, wife of Brian Leaman of Lancaster and her dear friend, Patricia, wife of Ronald Skrodinsky of Lancaster. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Justin Kauffman, Kimberly French, Eric Greener and Daniel Greener; 4 great-grandchildren and her brother, Warren Hoffman of Lancaster and her sisters, Lorraine Biechler and Mary Lee, wife of Jere Oster, all of Lancaster, Ginny Michael and Barbara Miller, both of Willow Valley and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Dalton "Gene" and Jason Hoffman and sisters, Betty Styer and Gerry Michael and grandson, Timothy Kauffman.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial remembrances may be made in Helen's memory to Hospice & Community Care or to Leo's Helping Paws, 1284 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
