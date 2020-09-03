Helen A. Gainer, 91, a resident of Mountville since 1947, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elwood R. Gainer, Jr. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Horace H. and Louise A. Miller Depew.
Helen was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1946, was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, where she served as an Elder, was on Spiritual Council, Consistory, Women's Guild, Coordinator and Co-founder of the Nursery School, Past-President of the Mountville Elementary PTO and was a volunteer at the Mountville Library. She enjoyed her family, crafts, yard-work, gardening and writing poetry.
She is survived by her children: Eileen L. (George F.) Himpsl, Mountville; Carole A. (Jeffrey A.) Benner, Palmyra; and Elwood R. "Bud" (Susan) Gainer, III, Mount Joy. Seven grandchildren. Four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Michele Himpsl and ten brothers and sisters.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Oak Leaf Manor North for the excellent care shown to Helen.
The Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Patty Dodds, officiating. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the church from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
