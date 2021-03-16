Helen A. Carthage, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, fell asleep with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. She was born in Bethlehem to Greek immigrant parents Irene (Skyriotis) and Nicholas Chiadis. Married January 17, 1954, to her husband Nicholas, they celebrated 67 beautiful years of marriage and was called to join her beloved who fell asleep to the Lord February 4, 2021.
She graduated from Liberty High School and followed a business path working for the Chamber of Commerce and the United States Office of Price Administration during wartime, which she enjoyed. She was very close to her family and worked with her beloved sister Jenny at Gus's Lunch, in Bethlehem, PA.
She was an active member and a founding family of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Bethlehem where she sang in the choir for 70 years and was active in the Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope and Senior Citizens. She moved to Lancaster, PA where she joined Annunciation. She was an avid baker and devout Christian and was known for her delicious Greek pastries, and would deliver platters to her large extended family and many who were without family.
She is survived by her daughter Renie, wife of David Beidleman, of Lititz, and her two grandchildren Nicole Allayna and Alexander whom she adored, and over 25 nieces and nephews, many who regarded her like a second mother. She was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia, Pauline and Mary and brothers Michael and Louis.
Funeral Services will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018 at 11:30AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening (TONIGHT) at a viewing from 5-6PM with a Trisagion Service at 6pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again on Wednesday at St. Nicholas from 10:30AM-11:30AM. Interment will be Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown, PA 18109. The funeral will be available Livestream on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church link www.stnicholas.org/carthage.
Memorials can be made in Helen's honor to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church c/o Peter Dimopoulos Fund, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
