Heidi Sue Blank, 51, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Ephrata to Carl K. and Sandy F. (Landis) Martin, and was the wife of Ronald E. Blank with whom she shared 29 years of marriage.
She was a child of God.
Heidi was a truck driver for E&F Trucking. She enjoyed driving, first as a school bus driver for 25 years, then as a long distance truck driver for the last three years, along with her husband and their dog Bisquit.
In addition to her husband and parents, Heidi is survived by a brother, Ashley, husband of Andrea Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
