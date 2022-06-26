It is with heavy hearts that the family of Heidi Jo Yanello announces her passing on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, at her Glen Rock residence after two and a half years of suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. She was 49 years old. Preceding her in death is her father, Paul Yoder. Her passing is grieved deeply by her family, including her husband Patrick, daughters Jan, Joelle, Hanna, Michelle, Atalie, PattyJo, Lori, and Moriah, son Michael, son-in-law Jon, mother Naomi, and siblings Peggy, RoseAnn, Bonnie, Paul, and Lucy. She leaves behind a treasured community of family and very dear friends, including three young grandchildren.
Heidi was born at home in Ruira, Kenya, to parents Paul and Naomi (ne Landes) Yoder. She grew up in Boyertown, PA, and has been a Pennsylvania resident for most of her life. For the past fifteen years, she served Lancaster, Chester, and York county families as a loving and trusted midwife (her hands welcomed over 1,700 babies into the world). Besides midwifery, Heidi enjoyed gardening, reading, piano playing, singing, and crocheting. She was a woman who found delight in many things, and she contained great joy. The strength of her faith in Christ carried her through her entire life.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday, June 28th at the Manheim Brethen In Christ church building, located at 54 N Penryn Rd, Manheim, PA 17545. Please utilize the North Entrance. Attendees may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of the service, which will begin promptly at 11 AM. Following the service, there will be a potluck meal. If attending, please feel free to bring a dish to share.
The burial will be privately held. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Ephrata.
"But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. []
"For God did not appoint us to wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us, that whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with Him. Therefore, comfort each other."
