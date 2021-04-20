Heidi Jo Horst, 34, of New Holland, entered into rest on April 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Marvin and Carolyn Zimmerman Horst of McAlisterville.
Heidi had been a teacher and had taught at Little Britain Mennonite School and Myerstown Mennonite School. She had also worked at Christian Aid Ministries. She was a member of the Pequea Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her parents is a sister, Amy Joy Horst of New Holland; four brothers, Jordan Keith Horst of McAlisterville, Justin Kent Horst husband of Regina Lehman Horst of Bethel, Eric Marvin Horst and Kurtis David Horst both of McAlisterville; a niece, Hannah Brooke Horst and two nephews, Micah Brent Horst and Isaiah Lamar Horst whom she loved dearly; maternal grandfather, Luke Ray Zimmerman of Farmersville; and a paternal grandmother, Alma O. Horst of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Arlene Zimmerman and by a paternal grandfather, Ezra Z. Horst.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 23, at 10:00 A.M. at the Pequea Mennonite Church, 4107 Red Well Drive, Gordonville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
