Heidi Jo Horst, 34, of New Holland, entered into rest on April 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Marvin and Carolyn Zimmerman Horst of McAlisterville.

Heidi had been a teacher and had taught at Little Britain Mennonite School and Myerstown Mennonite School. She had also worked at Christian Aid Ministries. She was a member of the Pequea Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

Surviving besides her parents is a sister, Amy Joy Horst of New Holland; four brothers, Jordan Keith Horst of McAlisterville, Justin Kent Horst husband of Regina Lehman Horst of Bethel, Eric Marvin Horst and Kurtis David Horst both of McAlisterville; a niece, Hannah Brooke Horst and two nephews, Micah Brent Horst and Isaiah Lamar Horst whom she loved dearly; maternal grandfather, Luke Ray Zimmerman of Farmersville; and a paternal grandmother, Alma O. Horst of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Arlene Zimmerman and by a paternal grandfather, Ezra Z. Horst.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 23, at 10:00 A.M. at the Pequea Mennonite Church, 4107 Red Well Drive, Gordonville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA

Groff-High Funeral Home

145 West Main Street
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
www.groffeckenroth.com

