Hector J. Santiago, 62, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 4, 2022. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Rosario (Devalle) Santiago.
Hector graduated from Morris High School in New York. He was a Lancaster resident for 40 years and worked in construction. Hector enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and spending time with his family. His spunky personality and good jokes always made his family laugh. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Kereem K. Brooks (fianc of Nicole), daughter, Tiffany Santiago (daughter of Mary Gonzales), granddaughter, Kemaya Brooks, brother, Benjamin Santiago, Jr. (husband of Gloria), niece, Mariah L. Santiago, nephew Benjamin L. Santiago, and great-nephew, Dean B. Santiago.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emelia Serrano, who raised him as her own.
Services will be private.
Please visit Hector's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »