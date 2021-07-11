Heather Marie Hess, born September 14, 1974 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died tragically on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was 46.
Heather was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1993. She worked at numerous restaurants in Lancaster County and loved being able to serve others. Heather loved the sand, seashells and ocean, long walks and long talks, playing softball and golfing. She loved sunflowers, plants, gardening and art, her lifelong friends, and most of all her family. She loved, cared for, and brought so much joy to everyone she met and will be missed dearly by so many.
Heather is survived by her parents, Joe and Linda Hess, her siblings and their spouses Aaron and Tiffany Hess, Katie and Shawn Stafford, Laura Hess, and her beloved nieces and nephew - Ava, Charlotte and Naomi Hess, Amelia Stafford, and Julian and Gwyneth Regan. Also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Lois Hess.
A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Sunday, July 25 at 2:00pm at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Her family will receive guests immediately following the service. In honor and remembrance of Heather, we ask that you kindly plant a flower, take care of it, watch it grow, and allow it to bring joy to your life and the life of those around you.
