Heather M. Hannah, (maiden name, Arndt), 49, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Christine Kriner. She leaves behind two daughters: Alyssa Quijano and Brenna Johnson. A sister: Marcie Brubaker. Three nieces: Iyanna Brubaker, Alaya Brubaker and Luz James. A nephew: Carlos Brubaker. Her husband: Glenard Hannah and a three-year-old granddaughter: Kaylani Andrews.
Heather was an amazing woman, mother, friend, sister, aunt, daughter, grandma and wife. She enjoyed bringing a smile to people's faces. She was a woman who you could count on, no matter what. Anyone who knew Heather knows that her granddaughter was her life. She has helped so many people overcome so many hard times and would always lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.
We are happy to know that our mother shared so many memories and great times with so many people. It is unfortunate that she only walked this Earth for a short period of time. Losing her reminds us that angels are always looking over us. Her memory will continue to live on by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy, by living their life to the fullest.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. for anyone who would love to say goodbye. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
