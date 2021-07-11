Heather M. Coverson, 39, of Lancaster passed away on June 29, 2021 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Norway, ME, she is the beloved daughter of Susan (Adler) and Alvin Fluellen.
Lovingly known as "Slim", Heather was loud, funny, and compassionate. Her inner light shown through her smile, which she always had on her face. Heather had a big heart and you could see it in her fierce love for her children, the adoration she had for her parents, fondness for her pets, and her generosity. She was always willing to give to others, even when she had none.
In addition to her parents, Heather is survived by her children; Maleke Fluellen, Steaphan Coverson, Habukkuk Coverson, and Kemani Coverson, all of whom she loved unconditionally and carry a piece of her with them forever, husband, Johnny Lee Coverson, and step children; Keith Miller, Jarnell Coverson, Macho Coverson, Jeffrey Coverson, Greg Coverson, and Celia Coverson. She will also be missed by the families of her siblings; Meagan Bean, Jonathan Porter, Nikita Whitfield, and Aaron Fluellen, her grandparents; Sarah Pendexter, Leonard Adler, Susie Fluellen, her aunts, Mendy Porter, Ann, Kelly, Brenda, and Susie Mea, and her uncle, James Adler. Heather is preceded in death by two children; Boogie and Sarillo Coverson.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at First Congregational Church located at 23 Elm St., Andover, Maine. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
