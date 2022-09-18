Heather M. Conrad, 43 of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at UPMC Lititz with her family by her side after a battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster on August 26, 1979, she was the daughter of James M. Conrad, Sr. and Deborah L. Pott Conrad.
Heather graduated from Hempfield High School in 1998. Heather was a very caring person who enjoyed taking walks and loved penguins. She enjoyed fishing, taking trips and going to Atlantic City. She worked for Giant in Centerville until her illness prevented her from working any longer. She had previously worked for Little People Day Care, Turkey Hill Convenience Store and the former Musser's Market in Columbia.
Heather will be missed by her mother, Deborah with whom she lived; her father, Jim and step mother, Karen of Columbia; sister, Susan A. Derr of Hellam and her brothers, James M., Jr., husband of Amanda Conrad of Lampeter and Christopher L. Conrad of Columbia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeremiaha, Ashlee, Jonathan, Sarah, James III, Cortney, Brian and Finn, and her great niece Riley and great nephew Isaac.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Heather's funeral service on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11AM from the Mellinger's Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster with Pastor Roger Weaver officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022 from 6 to 8PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster and also on Thursday from 10 to 11AM at the church. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers, the family encourages donations be made directly to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. For other information please call 717-872-1779.
