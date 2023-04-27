Heather L. Allison, 40, of New Holland, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 24, 2023. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Allen W. and Diane L. Boughter Beamesderfer. She was the wife of Robert J. Allison, Jr.
Heather was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Slippery Rock University and was attending Harrisburg Area Community College working toward her nursing degree. Heather was a member of Gamma Sigma Sorority while attending Slippery Rock. She was a CNA at Tel Hai Retirement Community and enjoyed being in the health care field. She was a Hugh O'Brian Youth Counselor (HOBY). Heather loved her family and her church, Hebron United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, PA on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Friends may call Monday, 9-10 AM, at the church. Her final resting place will be in Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Furman's-Leola