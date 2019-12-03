Heather J. Carter, 34, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, and friend, went home to the loving arms of Jesus, on Friday, November 29, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Barry and Virginia "Ginger" Hakala Heagy of Manheim. Heather was the loving wife of Evan B. Carter and they observed their 11th wedding anniversary in August of this year. In 2004 Heather graduated from Hempfield High School and later graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Cedarville University. Heather worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at UPMC Hospital in Lititz. Heather was an active and faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, and volunteered as a leader in the Student Ministries program. She loved spending time in the outdoors by hiking and camping with her family. She also loved to travel any time she had the opportunity. Throughout her life Heather had a servant's heart, and was deeply devoted to her husband, children, and extended family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her parents, and husband Evan, are three daughters: Seija Joy Carter, Halle Noelle Carter, Shae Elizabeth Carter, a son, Cody Reid Carter, all at home, four sisters: Megan wife of Kyle Ferguson of Xenia, OH, Stephanie wife of Kel Traffie of New Ipswich, NH, Christine "Teeni" wife of Jeremi Jones of Elizabethtown, Liisa Heagy of Lancaster, two brothers: Gabe husband of Shauna Heagy of Westminster, MA, Graham husband of Shara Heagy of New Ipswich, NH, a paternal grandmother, Nancy "Nanny" Heagy of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate Heather's life at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends briefly immediately following the service at the church on Saturday afternoon. The family is asking everyone to dress casual for the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Heather's memory for the children's education: Evan Carter FBO Education Fund, 227 Granite Run Drive, Suite 100, Lancaster, PA 17601 (make check payable to Evan Carter FBO Education Fund). To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
Browse »