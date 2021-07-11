Heather Ann Heisler Dimmig, 51, of Rockledge, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Heather was born January 15, 1970, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Conestoga Valley High in 1988 and received her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Millersville University in 1992. She went on to earn her Master of Arts and PhD in community psychology from the UMBC.
A beautiful person both inside and out, it was in Heather's nature to care not only for those she loved, but for her community. She moved to Melbourne, Florida, in 2007, and served as the Vice President of Operations for Aging Matters of Brevard from 2010 to 2015. From 2016 until her passing, Heather relished her role as the school director for Behavior Services of Brevard in Rockledge, where she made an indelible impact on students and staff.
Heather brought out the best in all who were around her. She was a cherished soul and source of strength for so many, even as she battled cancer. As her life came to a close, Heather's concern wasn't for herself, but for her work and family, whom she cared for deeply. Her strength, love and compassion amazed and inspired so many.
A lifelong avid Disney fan, Heather and her family were able to enjoy one last bittersweet trip in recent weeks to Disney World, her happy place. She will forever remain our favorite and most beloved unofficial Disney princess.
Heather leaves behind her loving parents, Marty Heisler and Carol Barr Heisler; her cherished son, Ryan Dimmig, and his girlfriend, Eva Fountain; her longtime beloved life partner, Anthony Camodeca; the stepchildren she loved as her own, Kristen and Jacob Camodeca; as well as many extended, adored family members in PA. These include her grandmothers, Titina Heisler and Doris Barr; many aunts and uncles; Suzanne H. Finch, her husband Ronald; Thomas Heisler, his wife Kathy; Robert Barr, his wife Mary; her cousins who adored her, such as Jim Mays, Shannon Weaver, Titina Brown, and Jessica Rebman.
A living tribute »