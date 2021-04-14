Hazel R. Frey

Hazel R. Hoffman Frey, 90, of Mountville, formerly of Landisville, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital of natural causes. She was the wife of the late Russell D. Frey, Jr. Hazel was born in Stoverstown, daughter of the late Harry M. and Vernie I. Harold Hoffman. She worked at Revard Popcorn for 25 years before her retirement in 2001.
Hazel is survived by two sons: Terry L. (Faye) Frey, Lititz and Jeffrey D. (Peggy) Frey, Mountville. Three grandsons: Eric Frey, Troy Frey, and Jeffrey Frey, Jr. Four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. There will be no public viewing, however, visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the America Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com