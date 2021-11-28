It is with great sadness that the family of Hazel Marie (Alexander) Houghton announces her passing. Hazel was in her 95th year and will be lovingly missed. Hazel has a rich heritage in Lancaster as she was able to trace her ancestry through many generations. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Alexander and survived nine brothers and sisters, John, Eva, Glenn, Lester, Reed, Merle, Jay, Ruth, and Carl.
Hazel graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1944 and worked at Garvins and later with the Bon-Ton.
Hazel’s greatest joy was that she shared 70 years of marriage to the late Theodore Houghton. Her relationship with Ted was special and she truly found her soulmate as they partnered through a rich life.
Hazel was kind, generous and loving; always willing to go above and beyond to help others. Truly, Hazel’s memory is a blessing to those that knew her, and her legacy lives through her children, Diane (Houghton) McQueen, and her husband Branch, and her son Robert, and his wife Laura and granddaughter Alison.
Hazel, rest in peace.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service to be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Bob Ierien officiating. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. There will be a private family interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating, that will honor this special life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hazel’s name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
