Hazel M. Phillips, age 87, of Neffsville Nursing and Rehab, formerly of Christiana, passed away on Wednesday September 6th, 2023. She was the wife of the late Stuart E. "Stu" Phillips. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Dorthy Stively.
Hazel enjoyed taking care of her husband, family and garden.
She is survived by 2 children: Deborah M. McLaughlin, Ricky S. husband of Cindy Phillips, 1 grandson Mitchell Reed, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Linda Long, Dorris Spencer and Mary Strawser. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Donald and Lewis Stively, Betty Spencer and Darlene Miller.
Funeral service will take place from Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home on Tuesday September 12th at 1 PM with a viewing from 12 PM until the time of service. Pastor Jeremy Peterson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »