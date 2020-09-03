Hazel Luella Miller, age 64, of Atglen, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center. She was the companion of John Usner.
She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Gerald E. & F. Luella Swartzentruber Miller. Hazel worked at QVC of West Chester for 20 years. She loved going to North East Maryland, gardening and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are 4 siblings: Gerald E. husband of Fern Dise Miller of Chuckey, TN, Linda C. wife of the late William Vandenberg of Gap, Dora A. wife of Walter Herzog of Lancaster, Sharon M. wife of John R. Riley of Christiana, 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.
Due to the COVID restrictions Hazel's service will be private with interment in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. shiveryfuneralhome.com
