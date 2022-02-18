Hazel Lorraine Maule Empie, 85, of Cochranville, PA was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, February 17, 2022. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Lorraine was the second born daughter of Norman Comly Maule, Jr. and Hazel May Shoemaker Maule, and was the loving, faithful and devoted wife of John Carl Empie, Jr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.
Lorraine lived in Cochranville, PA for most of her life. A 1954 graduate of Oxford Area High School, she completed the General Secretarial Course at Goldey Beacom School of Business with Honors in 1955. Employment included, working as an executive secretary for the Atlas Powder Company in Delaware, and as a legal secretary for the District Attorney of Gettysburg; thereafter, choosing to become a full-time mother and homemaker upon the birth of her children. Lorraine was a 75-year member of the Manor Presbyterian Church (formerly Faggs Manor Presbyterian Church) Cochranville, PA, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, deaconess, member of the mission committee, senior choir, and Ladies' Circle #3. Another ministry which brought much personal joy and fulfillment for more than 20 years was as the facilitator for the Alzheimer's Caregivers' Support Group which met at the Kennett Area Senior Center. A talented seamstress, Lorraine also enjoyed reading, working in her flower gardens, and creating personalized cards for special occasions and to offer encouragement to others. Lorraine and John often visited homebound members of the church. Lorraine and John also took great delight in faithfully attending many concerts, recitals, plays, parades, and sporting events in which their children and grandchildren participated, even after signs of developing Alzheimer's Disease herself became evident.
Lorraine is survived by her three children: J. Laurene Empie Swarr (David), Quarryville, PA; Jonna Elaine Empie King (Timothy), Cochranville, PA; and Kent Maule Empie (Karen Meitzner), Chester Springs, PA. She thoroughly loved being Mom Mom to nine grandchildren; Melissa, Nate, Josh, Jonathan, Amanda, Kaitlin, Madison, Julianna, and Ryan; and has been blessed with six great-grandsons; Jordan, Conlan, Jamison, Harrison, Noah and Adam. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and sister Jeralyn May Thompson.
Following private interment in the Faggs Manor Cemetery, a Celebration of Life memorial service will take place on Sunday, February 20th at 5:00 PM at the Manor Presbyterian Church, 505 Street Road, Cochranville, PA. There will be visitation prior to the service, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be contributed to Manor Presbyterian Church Missions or Operation Smile.
