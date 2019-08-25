Hazel L. Hilton "Purple Haze," age 74 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1945 in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Connelly) Hilton.
Hazel enjoyed her final Rehoboth Beach sunset on this earth on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Her heart was full, her dream realized to live at the beach, surrounded by family, friends, and animals. Every day was an adventure, and her life was filled with love and laughter; LOTS of laughter (and an occasional Scotch).
Hazel lived her life with no regrets as she welcomed each day and many people to her home. She enjoyed traveling the world with a passport and a backpack, ready to go on a moment's notice. It is a bit cliché to say that when they made Hazel they broke the mold, but honestly, we're pretty sure there wasn't a mold at all.
Hazel retired from MBNA, but had many jobs throughout her lifetime and had a blast at every one of them!
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Hilton, Jr.; and her nephew, Steven Greiner. She is survived by her beloved life partner of 30 years, Lillian Cleaver of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her sister, Carol Greiner of Lititz, PA; her nieces: Cathy Hower of Lititz, PA and Janice Warren (Steve) of Kennewick, WA; and her 7 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Hazel's life will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Hazel's memory to Faithful Friends Animal Society: 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.