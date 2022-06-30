Hazel J. Shoemaker 1918 2022

Hazel J. Shoemaker,104, formerly of Oxford, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
She was an amazing lady who touched many peoples' lives through her teaching of children, her love and concern for others, her many friendships, and her love for her God, family, and friends.
She was the widow of Mahlon B. Shoemaker who died on July 17, 1994. Born in Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of Leavin H. and Louise Whiteside Jackson.
She was a graduate of Colerain and Quarryville High Schools. She graduated from Millersville State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She taught three years in Colerain Township and twenty-seven years in the Oxford Area Elementary School. She retired in 1979.
She was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church and the Union Presbyterian Women's Association, a member of the Chester County Retired Teacher and Pennsylvania Retired Teacher Associations, the Oxford Research Club, the XYZ Club, the Senior Circle of Jennersville, the Auxiliary of Ware Presbyterian Village, and the Oxford Area Senior Center, where she was involved in the Painting Class and the Country Line Dance Class.
She shared her husband's love of roses and was an avid rose grower. She enjoyed painting landscapes, playing her Hammond organ, reading, and doing Word Searches.
She is survived by a son, Allan Richard Shoemaker of Oneida, NY; a daughter, Judith Louise, wife of Gerald H. Phillips of Quarryville; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Miller of New Oxford; and sister-in-law, Louise Jackson of Kirkwood.
Preceding her in death were six brothers, Harry, Donald, Robert, George, Leavin H., V, and Richard Jackson; and three sisters, Erma, Ruthann and Mildred.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Rd., Kirkwood, PA 17536, with the Rev. Elaine Swinehart and the Rev. Jeremy Peterson officiating. The service is scheduled for 11:00 am with visitation one hour before the service. Interment at Union Cemetery. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances may be made to the Oxford Area Senior Center, 12 E. Locust St., Oxford, PA 19363 or the Union Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com