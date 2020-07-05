Hazel Edna (Eidel) Young, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at the Apostles Care Center in Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA.
Born October 6, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Harry and Della Rose (Perine) Eidel. She had one sister, Delphine Jane (Eidel) McLaughlin who passed away in December 2019. Later the family moved to Freeport, Long Island, NY. After high school, Hazel went to work in the Literary Guild Department of Doubleday Doran Publishing, Garden City, Long Island.
Hazel married the love of her life, Donald V. Young, on October 7, 1950, they moved to Menands, NY. Hazel adored her 3 children and was a stay at home mom. During those years she served as President of the PTA of Menands Elementary School, President of the Women's Guild at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, and later an active member and Sunday School teacher at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in the Highlands, Garrison, NY. Having moved to Peekskill, NY, Hazel began her second work career as an administrative secretary for the Commissioner of Labor, NY State Department of Labor. Later, in 1975, she and Don were transferred to positions in the New York State Department of Labor and Economic Development in Albany, NY.
Hazel and Don both retired as New York State employees, Hazel in 1988 with 18 years of service, and Don in 1989. In 1989, Hazel and Don moved to Lancaster, to enjoy their retirement years with their children and grandchildren.
Hazel and Don celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage before Don passed away in May 2010. In 2011, Hazel moved to independent apartment living at Homestead Village. She served on many committees and made many close friendships with her fellow residents. Hazel was a devoted member of Millersville Community Church, and loved attending the Souljourn service at the Hope campus. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach, loved dining out, and committed to doing her daily crossword puzzles. She loved her weekly tai chi exercise class, Bible studies with Rev. Longenecker, evening pinochle games and especially loved the time spent with "the girls" at Homestead. Her life at Homestead brought her much happiness and we are sad that she did not have time to say goodbye to her friends. Anyone who knew Hazel will remember her beautiful smile which matched her loving heart.
Hazel is survived by two sons, Douglas V. Young, husband of Kathy Keiper Young, Conestoga, PA; Glenn W. Young, husband of the late Ronder Thomas Young, Norcross, GA; a daughter, Jane Ellen, wife of George M. Abigail, Plano, TX; 8 wonderful grandchildren and 9 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Hazel has been laid to rest with Don in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A private Remembrance Service will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the DeBord-Snyder Funeral Home for lovingly handling our affairs at this time. We would also like to thank the staff at LGH, the Hospice care team and the skilled nursing unit at Apostles Center for Care at Homestead Village for your kindness and extra efforts while helping our mother feel loved through her final journey. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
1 Corinthians 2:9 But, as it is written, "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him."
