Hazel E. Gantt, age 98, passed away on July 21, 2022. She was born October 24, 1923 in Harrisburg, PA to the late William E. and Ruth F. (Jackson) Gantt.
Hazel is survived by her daughter (not officially adopted) Wanda D. McKinney, Wanda's children and the Gantt family, nieces, and nephews too numerous to list.
Hazel is preceded in death by her siblings: Reverend Joseph Gantt, Sr., Elaine Washington, Ruth Hines, Avril Schley, Jean Jones, and Credon Gantt.
Family will receive friends Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 450 E Strawberry St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 9 AM-10 AM with services to begin at 10 AM. Burial will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery following services.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHome.com
