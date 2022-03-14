Hayden D. Bishop, 28, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of Douglas M. and Melanie K. Craddock Bishop, Mountville. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School where he played football and also played Mountville football. Hayden was a Tennessee Titans fan and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed spending time with his son.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one son: Rowan L. Bishop and his mother: Marisa Hemphill, Lancaster. Two brothers: Brant W. (Caitlyn) Bishop, Mount Joy and Lane M. Bishop (companion of Bailey Cheuvront), Lancaster. One nephew: Arlen Bishop.
The Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.
A living tribute »