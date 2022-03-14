Hayden D. Bishop

Hayden D. Bishop

Hayden D. Bishop, 28, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of Douglas M. and Melanie K. Craddock Bishop, Mountville. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School where he played football and also played Mountville football. Hayden was a Tennessee Titans fan and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed spending time with his son.

Surviving in addition to his parents, one son: Rowan L. Bishop and his mother: Marisa Hemphill, Lancaster. Two brothers: Brant W. (Caitlyn) Bishop, Mount Joy and Lane M. Bishop (companion of Bailey Cheuvront), Lancaster. One nephew: Arlen Bishop.

The Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.

