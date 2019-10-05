Hathaway D. Garner, 70, of Columbia passed away on October 2nd, 2019. He was born in Columbia to the late Marvin and Mae Garner and was a lifelong resident of this area. Hathaway was a graduate of Eastern High School with the Class of 1968 where he was a member of the varsity wrestling team. He began his career at Caterpillar and eventually retired and went to work at Armstrong before once again retiring. Hathaway was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known to be a family man who could tell a great story. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.
Hathaway leaves behind his wife of almost 38 years, Susan Zurin Garner of Columbia; four children, Trevor Garner of Columbia, Laura Garner of Columbia, Todd Garner of York, Tammy Waples of York; six grandchildren, Ewan, Tyler, Corey, Noland, Skylar, Keira; five siblings, Marlene Long of Columbia, Bud, husband of Daun Garner of Yorkanna, Joanne Knaub of Wrightsville, Herb, husband of Pat Garner of East Prospect, Larry, husband of Joanne Garner of Glen Rock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Charlie Garner.
A celebration of Hathaway's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.