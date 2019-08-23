Harvey Wingler, 78, of Oregon Hollow Road, Holtwood, PA died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife Linda L. Alexander Wingler were married for 21 years. Born in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Ardle and Lora Fogus Wingler.
Harvey had been employed as a machine operator for Laurel Valley Farms and as a taxi driver for the Amish.
He was a lifetime member of Robert Fulton Fire Company where he served as both Captain and Lieutenant for the fire police. He was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #945, Wormleysburg.
Harvey served his country in the U.S. Army with the 78th Artillery, 2nd Armored Division during the Vietnam War.
Harvey enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, locksmithing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving beside his wife Linda are 2 daughters, Norma (Robert) Wittaker of FL, Virginia Winger of TX; 2 step-daughters, Laura Long, Dawn (Jerry) Rothenhoefer; a step-son Tony (Vicki) Todd; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Virginia Crompton; and a brother John Wingler.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 14 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00PM with Rev. Dr. Garfield Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Harvey's memory to Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.