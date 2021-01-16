Harvey W. Horning, Jr., 79, of Brecknock Township, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 14, 2021 with family by his side.
Harvey was the son of the late Harvey B. and Nancy W. Horning. He was a much loved husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving him is his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann (Wise) Horning, his children: Darlene married to Steven McCosby, Clifford married to Gina (Brubacker, Naumann), C. Nelson married to Cynthia (Shirk), Philip married to Kelly (Brensinger), and Chrystle married to Kevin Swatski. Harvey was also grandpa to 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Henry W. Horning, Ephrata and a sister Lena married to Michael Brown, Lititz.
Harvey was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Irvin W. married to Grace (Weber) Horning, a sister and brother-in-law Verna married to Raymond Shirk, a sister-in-law Lela (Youndt) Horning, and a daughter-in-law Lisa (Johnston) Horning.
Harvey was a 1959 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. He attended Gehman Mennonite Church where he was active for many years.
Harvey worked as a butcher for Carl Good, Inc., a woodworker for Conestoga Wood Specialties, a salesman for Pioneer Seeds, and farmed. Harvey and Ruth Ann also served 2 terms of Voluntary Service in Tampa, FL. Harvey worked as a respiratory therapist at Tampa General Hospital.
He enjoyed watching football and baseball games, loved traveling and spending time at the cabin with family and friends, and winter trips to Florida. He will be forever loved and missed by his family.
Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides who gave excellent care to Harvey as he journeyed with Parkinson's at Fairmount and later at home.
Due to COVID, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
