Harvey W. Harple, Jr., 70, of Mount Joy and formerly of Columbia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harvey W. Sr., and Irene Harple. Harvey was the husband of the late Cheryl Harple. He will be missed by his son Zachariah J. (Bonnie) Harple of Mount Joy; a stepson Robert Wilson of Lancaster, and nine grandchildren.
Harvey was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1964. He worked for Armstrong World Industries in the Lancaster Plant for over 30 years. Harvey lived most of his life on South 6th Street, Columbia and could be regularly seen sitting outside on his porch. He also loved listening to music at every opportunity and especially loved listening to music by The Beatles.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Music for Everyone, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence please visit Harvey's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com