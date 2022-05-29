Harvey Stewart Miller, Esquire

Harvey Stewart Miller, 77, of Lancaster, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Robert L. Miller, Esquire and Audrey (Robinson) Miller. Harvey was the beloved husband of Nenita (Faller) Miller, and they celebrated 48 years of marriage last July.
Harvey graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Denver Law School. While attending law school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War era. Following his discharge, he returned to law school and completed his education and received his law degree. He then worked for PIRG in New Jersey and Legal Services in Franklin County, PA. Harvey practiced law for more than 40 years with former Lancaster Mayor Richard Gray. He worked with the law offices of Windolp, Burkholder, Stainton and Gray, which later became Gray, Miller, Patterson and Cody. He served his final practice of counsel with the Cody & Pfursich Law firm in Lancaster. He served as the President of the Lancaster City School Board and was very involved in Lancaster democratic politics. He was also very involved with civil rights issues, the offices of former Mayor Janice Stork and former Mayor Richard Gray, and he served as Treasurer for the Janice Stork Mayoral candidacy.
A dedicated runner and triathlete, Harvey enjoyed running in local races and marathons, including the Race Against Racism and the Red Rose Run, and was a founding member of the Lancaster Girls on the Run in the School District of Lancaster. He enjoyed spending summers with the Faller family at the beach in South Carolina.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Harvey is survived by his wife, Nenita, his daughter, Pilar Miller, and two granddaughters, Anna and Ariana Leavitt. Also surviving is a sister, Claudia Miller of Colorado, cousins Fran Wynkoff (Arthur) of Chicago, Roger Ballen of South Africa, Kate Ballen and Sian Ballen of New York.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 East James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harvey's memory may be offered to Girls on the Run Lancaster at gotrlancaster.org/donate. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com