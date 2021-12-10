Harvey S. Musser, 94, of Denver, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was a son of the late Noah & Mary (Sauder) Musser and the devoted husband to Ada Alverta Musser for 73 years, until her passing in 2020.
Harvey started out as a young farmer. He later established a community picnic pavilion and then started with 25 campsites which he grew into the popular, local, 200-campsite destination known as Hickory Run Campground. He and his wife Alverta operated the campground for many years until selling it in 1974. Harvey worked in maintenance and deliveries at the former Hazelton Research Products, Inc. in Denver. Woodworking was a big part of his life, he made furniture and special crafted gifts for his family and friends. Harvey was a man of faith and he and his wife were founding members of Bethany Grace Fellowship. Faith and family were most important to him. He enjoyed family gatherings at the cabin, hunting and playing golf until he was 89. He was kind, generous, and always willing to give a helping hand.
He is survived by four children, Marlin Musser (Pat) of Brickerville, Barry Musser (Carol) of Reinholds, Robin Musser (Candy) of Denver, & Victoria Wallace (Dan) of Denver; ten grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother, Roman Musser and three sisters, Lucy Rutt, Edith Weiler, and Edna Hollinger.
A viewing will be held Mon., Dec. 13th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Grace Fellowship Church, 400 Reading Rd., East Earl, and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Grace Fellowship (address above).