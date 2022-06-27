Harvey R. Hoover, 76, of 75 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was married 53 years to Annie B. Shirk Hoover. Born in Bareville, he was the son of the late Norman N. and Mary N. Reiff Hoover.
Harvey had been a farmer and was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, James husband of Mary Jane Hoover of Elma, IA, Noah husband of Susan Hoover of Ephrata, Harvey husband of Louise Hoover of Leola, and Lester husband of Erma Hoover of Lititz; four daughters, Annetta wife of Harlan Nolt of Riceville, IA, Reba wife of Daniel Zimmerman of Orchard, IA, Ethel wife of Melvin Martin of Pembroke, KY and Ida Ann Hoover at home; 44 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Norman husband of Esther Hoover of Leola, and Paul husband of Vera Hoover of Leola; four sisters, Frances Martin of Ephrata, Esther wife of Marvin Zimmerman of Denver, Mary wife of David Zimmerman of East Earl, and Alta wife of Paul Zimmerman of Shippensburg; a sister-in-law, Esther Hoover of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Ellen and Naomi Hoover, by sisters, Martha Nolt and Anna Zimmerman, by brothers, Aaron Hoover and John Hoover, by brothers-in-law, Aaron Nolt, Ben Zimmerman, and Harvey Martin, and by a sister-in-law Vera Hoover.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 30, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
A living tribute »